Social District Engagement

Background

Stillwater was authorized in 2024 by the Minnesota Legislature to create and operate a social district in its downtown. Staff have investigated some of the steps and considerations that would need to be considered if the City were to move forward.

Happening Now

During the months of June and July staff will be gathering input from the community about a possible social district. You can let us know your thoughts through our survey or by dropping in at the open house.

Survey

Please fill out this brief SURVEY to provide your feedback!

Public Open House

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

4 - 6pm

Margaret Rivers Room

Stillwater Library





FAQ

What is a Social District?

A Social District is a specific part of the city in which people are allowed to purchase alcoholic

beverages and consume them while walking through the defined area.

Why is Stillwater looking at creating a Social District?

The Minnesota Legislature approved the state’s first Social District in Anoka in 2022. Stillwater

and Shakopee were approved to establish Social Districts in 2024. The City Council is interested

in collecting feedback from businesses and the general public before deciding if creating a

Social District makes sense.

If a Social District were to be created, where would it be located?

The boundaries of the Social District would need be defined, but it would likely be centered on

the downtown and stretch from the river a few blocks to the west. The north and south extents

would need to be established, taking into account existing businesses and other factors.



How would a Social District work?

Licensed businesses would be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages using official Social District

cups. These drinks could be consumed on the sidewalk, in the park, or even within retail

locations that choose to participate in the program. Signs would mark the boundaries and no

drinks would be allowed outside of the district. The City would set the days and hours of

operation.



What is the timing for providing input and making a decision on a Social District?

Staff will be collecting feedback in June and July. An open house on this topic is being planned

for the week of July 14. A summary of all engagement will be provided to the City Council at

their meeting on August 5. If the decision is made to establish a Social District, a short pilot

program could be launched in the fall of 2025 and based on the evaluation, a full season could

begin in the spring of 2026.

Timeline